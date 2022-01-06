Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. 31,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,894. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

