Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,116 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

