Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 4.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.12. 1,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

