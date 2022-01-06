Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
