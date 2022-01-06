Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 490

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.74) to GBX 490 ($6.60) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

ASCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.96.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.47), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($475,010.70).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

