Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $102.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

