Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04). 12,749,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,018,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.48.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

