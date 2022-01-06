Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $35.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. 9,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,543. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

