Associated Banc Corp Acquires 795 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

