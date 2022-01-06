Associated Banc Corp Sells 18,620 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

HBI stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

