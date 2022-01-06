Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,477 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE F opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

