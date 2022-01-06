Associated Banc Corp Takes $237,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Shares of CYBR opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

