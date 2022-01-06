Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,508 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

