AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

