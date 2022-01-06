Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 38.0% in December

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

