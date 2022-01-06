ATC Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $175,959.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00316926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

