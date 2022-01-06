Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $621.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

