Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.17

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $70.90, with a volume of 71123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

