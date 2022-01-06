Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

