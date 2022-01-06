Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 8.7%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.30. 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.