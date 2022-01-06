Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 1.7%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 33,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 27,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

