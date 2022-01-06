Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.09

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 116823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.