AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.22. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

