Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 664 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $105.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

