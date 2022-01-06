Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.35% of i3 Verticals worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $750.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

