Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 167,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $685.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

