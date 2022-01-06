Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.24 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

