Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 1,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 252,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.28.

NYSE NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

