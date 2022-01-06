Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

