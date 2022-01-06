Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in International Money Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Money Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

