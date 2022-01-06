Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.