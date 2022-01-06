AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AVROBIO by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 107,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

