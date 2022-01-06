AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,809,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

