Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of AWRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWRE shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aware by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

