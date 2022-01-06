Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 5,742 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.97 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.44 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $326,722,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

