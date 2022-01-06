B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in IMAX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

