BABB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $432,106.00 (BAX)

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One BABB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $432,106.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

BABB Coin Trading

