Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE BW opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

