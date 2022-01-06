Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,816.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.