Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

