Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

