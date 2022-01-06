Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.