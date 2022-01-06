Banco Santander S.A. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

