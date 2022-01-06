Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.13 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,675,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

