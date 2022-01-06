Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.