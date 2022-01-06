Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.51.

SAN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.