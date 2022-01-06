Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,420 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

