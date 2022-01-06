Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 10.3% After Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $65.85. 12,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 411,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Specifically, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

