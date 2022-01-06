Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 10.3% Following Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $65.85. Approximately 12,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 411,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Specifically, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 260.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after buying an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 116.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

