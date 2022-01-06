Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

